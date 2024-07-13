wrestling / News
Paul Walter Hauser Issues MMA Cage Match Challenge To Tom Lawlor At MLW Blood & Thunder
July 12, 2024
Paul Walter Hauser appeared on MLW Blood & Thunder to challenge Tom Lawlor to an MMA cage match. Hauser appeared on Friday’s show via video and issued the challenge to Lawler to an MMA-style cage match with Saint Laurent.
You can see the clip of the segment below. No date for the match has yet been announced.
CHALLENGE IS ACCEPTED. @PWHIsAWrestler 🆚 @FilthyTomLawlor! #MLW @betonline_ag
TUNE IN 📺 https://t.co/bIZfZNduah pic.twitter.com/cCcwH8qoAO
— MLW (@MLW) July 13, 2024