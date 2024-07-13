wrestling / News

Paul Walter Hauser Issues MMA Cage Match Challenge To Tom Lawlor At MLW Blood & Thunder

July 12, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Blood & Thunder Paul Walter Hauser Image Credit: MLW

Paul Walter Hauser appeared on MLW Blood & Thunder to challenge Tom Lawlor to an MMA cage match. Hauser appeared on Friday’s show via video and issued the challenge to Lawler to an MMA-style cage match with Saint Laurent.

You can see the clip of the segment below. No date for the match has yet been announced.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MLW Blood and Thunder, Paul Walter Hauser, Tom Lawlor, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading