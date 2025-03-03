wrestling / News
Various News: Paul Walter Hauser & Steve Maclin Set For Monster Factory Show, Chavo Guerrero Family Mural In Texas
– Paul Walter Hauser and Steve Maclin are set for The Monster Factory’s show this weekend. The training facility announced the news on Saturday, posting to Facebook:
“Steve Maclin & Golden Globe Award winner, Paul Walter Hauser team up to take on the Messengers of Misery, Geddy Cahoon & Max Sterling!
Plus huge number one contenders gauntlet! Mike Zee vs Nick Battee vs Travis Jacobs vs Brian Morris vs David Goldy vs Notorious Mimi! The winner will face Chris Desmond in the main event & gets to pick the match stipulation!
Don’t forget about the Hair vs Hair match or the Supersonic or tag team championship matches or the intermission karaoke contest! Get your seats now!
Saturday! March 8th! 7pm!
#monsterfactory”
– Chavo Guerrero posted to his Instagram account to note that he visited the mural of the Guerrero family in El Paso, Texas. Chavo wrote:
“I was in my hometown of El Paso this weekend, and decided to go see the Guerrero Family mural Tribute. My first time seeing it…it was moving. Thank you El Paso! You will always be “The Home of The Guerreros”! El Paso Proud! Guerrero Strong! #elpaso #elpasoproud #lafamiliaguerrero #guerrerofamily #guerrerostrong”
More Trending Stories
- The Rock Reveals What He Told John Cena After WWE Elimination Chamber
- Triple H Says He Doesn’t Know What John Cena Will Do As Heel, Explains Creative Process Behind His Heel Turn
- Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross and Others React to John Cena’s Heel Turn at WWE Elimination Chamber
- Kevin Nash On Giving Virgil A Receipt In 1994 Royal Rumble, His Issue With Canadian Destroyers