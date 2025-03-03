Various News: Paul Walter Hauser & Steve Maclin Set For Monster Factory Show, Chavo Guerrero Family Mural In Texas

– Paul Walter Hauser and Steve Maclin are set for The Monster Factory’s show this weekend. The training facility announced the news on Saturday, posting to Facebook:

“Steve Maclin & Golden Globe Award winner, Paul Walter Hauser team up to take on the Messengers of Misery, Geddy Cahoon & Max Sterling!

Plus huge number one contenders gauntlet! Mike Zee vs Nick Battee vs Travis Jacobs vs Brian Morris vs David Goldy vs Notorious Mimi! The winner will face Chris Desmond in the main event & gets to pick the match stipulation!

Don’t forget about the Hair vs Hair match or the Supersonic or tag team championship matches or the intermission karaoke contest! Get your seats now!

Saturday! March 8th! 7pm!

#monsterfactory”