PCO Says He Couldn’t Compete At MLW Fightland Due to Impact Contract

PCO says that he was going to compete at this month’s MLW Fightland, but couldn’t because of his Impact Wrestling deal. The Impact star was asked if he would be up for a return to MLW during a Captain’s Corner virtual signing, and he noted that there was a plan in place but that his contract with Impact Wrestling prevented it.

“To be honest, right now, I’m trying to go up,” he said with a laugh about an MLW return (per Fightful). “The Impact Title is the big feud. Maybe Jericho, Bray Wyatt. We’ll see how things go. Who knows? I was supposed to be on their show at the ECW Arena for the 30th of October. But because of my affiliation with Impact Wrestling, I couldn’t go. They’re in a little bit of competition. I love the company and I was treated well when I was there. Court Bauer, Mr. Saint Laurent, they took great care of me. I had fun there. I had fun for almost the full 2018. I was in every show for almost a full year, so it’s great.”

PCO competed for MLW in 2018 before he signed with ROH.