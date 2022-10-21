PCO Destroys Honor No More After Being Kicked Out On Impact Wrestling

Honor No More has been torn apart after they tried to kick PCO out on this week’s Impact Wrestling, resulting in PCO taking them out. Tonight’s show saw Eddie Edwards vow to address the future of the group later in the evening, and once The OGK lost the Tag Team Titles to Heath and Rhino, Edwards came down to the ring.

Edwards ran through the members and asked if they were loyal, and PCO briefly hesitated which led to his attempting to kick the monster out of the group. PCO responded by taking everyone out and celebrating to end the episode.