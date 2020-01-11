PCW Ultra Anniversary 2020 Results: Sabu, Mil Muertes, TJ Perkins All Appear

PCW Ultra held their Anniversary 2020 show last night at the ILWU Memorial Hall in Wilmington, California with appearances from Sabu, Mil Muertes, TJ Perkins and more. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Chris Masters def. Killer Kross

* Artemis Spencer def. TJ Perkins

* PCW ULTRA Women’s Championship: Ruby Raze def. Sumie Sakai (c) to win the title.

* Blood Hunter def. Sabu

* PCW ULTRA Light Heavyweight Championship: Douglas James def. Jake Atlas (c) and Dom Kubrick to win the title.

* PCW ULTRA Heavyweight Championship: Hammerstone def. Mil Muertes (c) to win the title.

* DEFY Tag Team Championships & PCW ULTRA Tag Team Championships: Warbeast (Fatu & Josef Samael) (c) def. Outlaw Inc. (Eddie Kingston & Homicide)