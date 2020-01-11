wrestling / News
PCW Ultra Anniversary 2020 Results: Sabu, Mil Muertes, TJ Perkins All Appear
PCW Ultra held their Anniversary 2020 show last night at the ILWU Memorial Hall in Wilmington, California with appearances from Sabu, Mil Muertes, TJ Perkins and more. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Chris Masters def. Killer Kross
* Artemis Spencer def. TJ Perkins
* PCW ULTRA Women’s Championship: Ruby Raze def. Sumie Sakai (c) to win the title.
* Blood Hunter def. Sabu
* PCW ULTRA Light Heavyweight Championship: Douglas James def. Jake Atlas (c) and Dom Kubrick to win the title.
* PCW ULTRA Heavyweight Championship: Hammerstone def. Mil Muertes (c) to win the title.
* DEFY Tag Team Championships & PCW ULTRA Tag Team Championships: Warbeast (Fatu & Josef Samael) (c) def. Outlaw Inc. (Eddie Kingston & Homicide)
Hammer Fuckin' Stone. #andnew @PCWULTRA HW Champion #PCW2020 pic.twitter.com/Plg4K1MVBd
— Chris Jones (@ChrisFNJones) January 11, 2020
Awesome time at the @PCWULTRA show. #PCW2020 #pcwultra
Saw the Hardcore Legend. pic.twitter.com/h9N8CSLw3o
— 𝕳𝖆𝖒𝖎𝖘𝖍 🍀 (@Paulthewall61) January 11, 2020
This moonsault off the top of the cage by @SAMOANWEREWOLF is next level!! From top to bottom, #PCW2020 was awesome!! #PCWULTRA #pcw #wrestling @PCWULTRA #prowrestling #warbeast pic.twitter.com/SZgjIhnZYx
— del james (@deljamesgang) January 11, 2020
The Masterpiece @ChrisAdonis #PCW2020 @PCWULTRA pic.twitter.com/1BCAY7oU3w
— LOUIE⚡️V. #Chargers (@LouieVentura) January 11, 2020
Arty!! #PCW2020 @defyNW pic.twitter.com/KgHhAyo5Uw
— justadumbguy (@anotherdumbguy) January 11, 2020
