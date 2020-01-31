wrestling / News
PCW Ultra Mutiny Episode 29 Online: MVP vs. Rob Van Dam, More
January 31, 2020 | Posted by
– PCW has released the latest episode of its Ultra Mutiny series online. You can see the episode below. It’s described as follows:
This week on Mutiny, we begin our journey into the rise of Hammerstone through the heavyweight ranks and bring you Hammer’s showdown with the F’N Machine, Brian Cage from Anniversary 2K18. Also, MVP challenges then-Ultra Champion Rob Van Dam from High Tide in another classic match from our extensive vault. We’ll also break a huge match announcement for Future Now featuring a controversial ECW legend. That and much more on a stacked edition of Mutiny.
More Trending Stories
- Ryback On Why WWE Shouldn’t Remove ‘Women’ Classification From Titles, Why There Shouldn’t Be More Women’s Matches Than Men’s On PPVs
- Jim Ross Discusses RVD Having Heat For Telling Vince McMahon In 2005 That He Didn’t Want To Go To Iraq for Tribute to the Troops
- Mauro Ranallo Calls the Corey Graves Incident ‘A Blessing in Disguise,’ Publicly Thanks Graves, Explains Why He Quit Social Media
- WWE Reduced Number of House Shows In February, Talent Reportedly Not Happy