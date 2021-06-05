wrestling / News
Peacock Adds Several WWE Documentaries, After The Bell Video Podcast
June 4, 2021 | Posted by
Peacock has added a host of WWE documentaries as well as the video version of After the Bell with Corey Graves to the platform. The service has added five episodes of After the Bell as well as the following as of Friday evening:
* The Greatest Superstars of the 21st Century (2011)
* The John Cena Experience (2010)
* John Cena’s Greatest Rivalries (2015)
* Kurt Angle: Oh, It’s True… It’s True (2017)
* Mick Foley: Have a Nice Night (2015)
* Randy Orton: Evolution of a Predator (2011)
* The Rise and Fall of WCW (2009)
* The Rock vs. John Cena: Once in a Lifetime (2012)
* This is NXT (2019)
* The True Story of WrestleMania (2011)
* Walk with Elias (2018)
