– In a WWE digital exclusive video, Pete Dunne explained his anger against Sheamus and the Butch nickname he had in The Brawling Brutes. Below are some highlights:

Pete Dunne on Sheamus: “I’ve been in this business long enough to know you’re gonna win matches,

you’re gonna lose matches. It’s part of the job. But for Sheamus, that scumbag, to turn around and still call me Butch. To have a laugh at something that nearly killed my career. This is all I’ve got, man, and he knows that.

All I’ve ever been and ever will be is a fighter. And to be demoralized and reduced to that name, it shows what kind of person he really is.”

On his plan to win the Intercontinental Title: “I don’t deserve it, and you all know that. But do you know what I do deserve after all the setbacks and backstabs? A shot at the Intercontinental Title. I’m not taking this opportunity lightly. And when I win that tournament and I have my hand lifted in the air, you can all call me something I approve of, champion.”

On last night’s edition of WWE Raw, Pete Dunne advanced in the tournament to crown a new No. 1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship, beating Xavier Woods and The Miz in Triple Threat Match. Sheamus will be competing in a Triple Threat Match on Raw next week against Bronson Reed and Ludwig Kaiser.