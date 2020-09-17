wrestling / News

Pete Dunne Set For Heritage Cup Drawings on Next Week’s NXT UK

September 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK

Pete Dunne will be part of the Heritage Cup Drawings that will take place on next week’s NXT UK. WWE announced as you can see below that Dunne will be a “special guest” for the drawing, adding to the previously-announced match for next week of Kay Lee Ray defending the NXT UK Women’s Championship against Piper Niven.

The Heritage Cup Tournament is a single-elimination eight-man tournament featuring (so far), Flash Morgan Webster, Noam Dar, Alexander Wolfe, A-Kid, Dave Mastiff, Joseph Connors, and Trent Seven and one more name. The tournament matches are held under

The tournament matches will be held under six three-minute rounds with a 20-second break in between rounds and are 2 out of 3 falls (pinfall, submission or countout). A DQ or KO ends a match.

