WWE News: Pete Dunne Takes Shot at PWI 500, Triple H vs. Randy Orton Hidden Gems Clip, Stock Down

August 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Pete Dunne OTT NXT 122017 PROGRESS

– Pete Dunne doesn’t care much for the PWI 500, and decided to take a shot at the latest edition following its release. The former WWE UK Champion took to Twitter to slam the awards following their release on Thursday. Seth Rollins topped the list.

Dunne posted:

– WWE’s stock closed at $71.47 on Thursday, down $1.60 (2.19%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 1.25% on the day.

– WWE posted the following clip from the latest Hidden Gem addition, namely Triple H vs. Randy Orton at the April 13, 2008 WWE live event in Nottingham, England:

