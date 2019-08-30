WWE News: Pete Dunne Takes Shot at PWI 500, Triple H vs. Randy Orton Hidden Gems Clip, Stock Down

– Pete Dunne doesn’t care much for the PWI 500, and decided to take a shot at the latest edition following its release. The former WWE UK Champion took to Twitter to slam the awards following their release on Thursday. Seth Rollins topped the list.

Dunne posted:

Imagine sitting there and writing a list of 500 wrestlers based off a completely random criteria and then imagine people actually caring. Don’t get me started on star ratings. Wrestling is mad sometimes, just find what you like and watch it often 👍 — Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) August 29, 2019

– WWE’s stock closed at $71.47 on Thursday, down $1.60 (2.19%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 1.25% on the day.

– WWE posted the following clip from the latest Hidden Gem addition, namely Triple H vs. Randy Orton at the April 13, 2008 WWE live event in Nottingham, England: