– During a recent interview with Awful Announcing, WWE broadcast team member Peter Rosenberg praised the WWE Raw debut for Joe Tessitore. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Peter Rosenberg on Joe Tessitore’s Raw debut: “I thought Tess did great. It’s the best debut we’ve had in a long time, respectfully to the amazing Kevin Egan [Patrick], who is such an amazing sports caster and doing such a great job broadcasting for Apple and MLS. He did a great job, Jimmy Smith did a good job. Other people have been there and have done well. Tess, he’s built for this. His style, he has a pro wrestling style. It’s built into him. It was built into him when did boxing or when he did football, you can hear it right now when he does college football.”

On Tessitore’s voice: “He has a big voice, everything is big. He knows the product, he loves it. He knows how to run traffic which is a really hard thing, it’s a lot to deal with when you’re on live TV like that. I’m as confident in the success of Joe Tessitore as I have been about anyone who’s come along, he’s gonna be good.”

Joe Tessitore made his debut as the play-by-play man for WWE’s broadcast team on Monday Night Raw earlier this month.