Various News: Peter Rosenburg Comments On Tony Khan’s AEW Dynamite Appearance, NWA Hard Times 2022 Ticket On-Sale Date

– Peter Rosenberg says he’s surprised at how Tony Khan chose not to directly address the issues surrounding AEW All Out on this week’s Dynamite. As noted, Khan opened last night’s show by declaring the AEW World and Trios Championships vacant and did not address the chaos that followed All Out explicitly.

Rosenberg wrote on Twitter, referencing the notion that Vince McMahon would have addressed the situation openly:

“Surprised TK chose to not address everything head on …. we KNOW what VKM would have done …”

Surprised TK chose to not address everything head on …. we KNOW what VKM would have done … — Rosenberg from Hot 97 and ESPN (@Rosenbergradio) September 8, 2022

– Tickets for the NWA’s Hard Times 2 go on sale on Saturday at 1 PM ET. The tickets will be for both Hard Times 2 on November 12th as well as the Revolution Rumble on November 13th. You can get tickets here.