Tony Khan Vacates AEW World & Trios Titles, New Champions To Be Crowned

The AEW World Championship and Trios Tag Team Championships are now vacant, as Tony Khan announced to open tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s episode opened with the AEW President announcing that CM Punk has been stripped of the World Championship and The Elite has been stripped of the Trios Championships. While he didn’t list the specific reasons, the decision was of course due to the media scrum and backstage brawl that took place after All Out.

Khan announced that the new AEW Trios Tag Team Champions will be determined tonight with Death Triangle vs. Orange Cassidy & The Best Friends. The AEW World Championship will be decided in a tournament, which will conclude at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam on September 21st. The brackets are:

Qualifiers

* Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson

* Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin

Semifinals

* Page OR Danielson vs. Chris Jericho

* Guevara OR Allin vs. Jon Moxley

Finals

* Page, Danielson, OR Jericho vs. Guevara, Allin, OR Moxley