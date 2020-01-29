wrestling / News
Petey Williams Announced For Impact’s TNA-Themed Event
January 28, 2020 | Posted by
– Petey Williams is the latest TNA alumnus to join Impact’s upcoming TNA-themed event to take place during WrestleMania weekend. Impact announced that the former two-time X-Division champion is set for TNA: No Place Like Home, which takes place on April 3rd at WrestleCon in Ybor City, Florida.
Williams joins Scott Steiner, Chris Sabin and D’Lo Brown & Ken Anderson of Aces and 8s as announced stars for the event.
BREAKING: The one true master of the Canadian Destroyer @iPeteyWilliams is official for TNA: There's No Place Like Home on April 3rd as part of @wrestlecon!
Get your tickets HERE: https://t.co/ESs4JxHx6g pic.twitter.com/aErlPxFB9I
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 28, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Matt Riddle Rumored to Have Backstage Heat in WWE, Punished With Quick Rumble Elimination
- Backstage Details on Aleister Black Being Considered for Royal Rumble Win and Brock Lesnar Match at WrestleMania
- Paige Discusses Triple H’s Apology For The Joke He Made About Her, How the Joke Itself Didn’t Upset Her
- Eric Bischoff Says He Wasn’t That Disappointed When Triple H Left WCW, Discusses Why He Thinks Triple H Came to WCW