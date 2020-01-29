Petey Williams Announced For Impact’s TNA-Themed Event

– Petey Williams is the latest TNA alumnus to join Impact’s upcoming TNA-themed event to take place during WrestleMania weekend. Impact announced that the former two-time X-Division champion is set for TNA: No Place Like Home, which takes place on April 3rd at WrestleCon in Ybor City, Florida.

Williams joins Scott Steiner, Chris Sabin and D’Lo Brown & Ken Anderson of Aces and 8s as announced stars for the event.