Petey Williams Gets Full Time Producer Job With WWE

January 6, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Petey Williams Impact Wrestling

Fightful Select reports that Petey Williams has now finalized a full time deal to be a producer for WWE after working there for months on a tryout basis. Those in the company have said that a contract was recently offered and finished earlier this week.

WWE superstars praised his producing and said they grew up watching his work. Williams previously worked as a producer in Impact Wrestling.

