Peyton Royce Details Her Battle With Depression

In a post on Instagram earlier this week, Peyton Royce spoke about her battles with depression and having to ‘fake confidence’ in things like photo shoots.

She wrote: “Vulnerable post ahead. Pls be kind.

This photo was taken about a year ago. I was so excited because I was a few weeks away from getting married, I was half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Everything seemed to be incredible from the outside. But inside, I was dealing with the lowest low I’ve ever experienced. My mental health was suffering more than I had ever dealt with & I felt like I could not get myself together. I felt like I was letting so many people down including myself & I just couldn’t pick myself up.

I look at this photo & see someone faking confidence on her face because she knew the rest could be edited. The girl in this photo is a stranger to me now, thank goodness. She pops her head in every now & then to see if she can bring me back down but I do my best to politely ask her to […] off!

Everyone is going through something. Be kind & know that everyone is dealing with whatever it is, the best they can. The more love, support & kindness we can show each other might help someone feel less alone. Even if they seem happy & confident like they’ve got it all together… They could be a fantastic fibber.”