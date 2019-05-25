wrestling / News
Photos From Starrcast II Day Two: Bret Hart, Tank Abbot
– 411 is live in Las Vegas and back for day two of Starrcast II, as well as AEW Double or Nothing later tonight. You can check out some photos from Starrcast below, including Tank Abbot and Bret Hart.
411mania is back at Caesar’s Palace for another day of STARRCAST II. #STARRCASTII #AEW #DoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/YeBhNIzX7Z
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) May 25, 2019
UFC legend and former WCW Superstar Tank Abbott is here for STARRCAST II. #STARRCASTII pic.twitter.com/GXHtgFzu0q
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) May 25, 2019
Bret Hart reveals that Hulk Hogan told him after winning the belt against Yokozuna, “I’m happy to return the favor anytime.” That gets a good laugh from the crowd. Bret Hart (paraphrasing) calls Hulk Hogan the biggest liar of all time. #BretHart #STARRCASTII pic.twitter.com/eb7mCUzL2J
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) May 25, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Recalls Actually Seeing Part Of Owen Hart’s Fall At Over the Edge 1999
- Bret Hart Wishes Goldberg Heard Him Better When He Said ‘Don’t Hurt Me’
- Sean Waltman Recalls JBL & Steve Blackman Getting Into Legit Fight, Vince McMahon Calling Stu Hart About Owen’s Death
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Jerry Sags Shooting on Scott Hall in the Ring in WCW Over a Chair Shot