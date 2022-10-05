wrestling / News
Pick Your Poison Matches Set For WWE NXT In Two Weeks
October 4, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has set two Pick Your Poison matches for NXT in two weeks. On tonight’s show, Grayson Waller revealed that Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade will pick each other’s opponents for the October 18th show ahead of their Weapons Wild match at Halloween Havoc. Waller noted that the competitors could be anyone on the WWE roster, in or out of NXT.
Following the segment, Bayley suggested that Damage CTRL might seek to be involved, as you can see below.
Anyone on the roster huh….? https://t.co/Y2Ql8Naopp
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) October 5, 2022
