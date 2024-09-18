Pick Your Poison Announced For TNA Wrestling Tapings Later This Month

TNA Wrestling has announced the return of the ‘Pick Your Poison’ match for their upcoming TV tapings in Spartanburg, SC. The tapings happen on September 27. Matt Cardona picked an opponent for PCO, choosing Rhino. Meanwhile, Steph de Lander opted not to name Cardona’s opponent right away, leaving it a mystery.

