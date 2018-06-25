wrestling / News
Pics, Video of Triple H and Shawn Michaels at UK Championship Tournament
– Triple H and Shawn Michaels appeared during Monday’s UK Championship Tournament special on the WWE Network. You can see video below of the two appearing. Triple H came out alongside Johnny Saint, the new WWE UK General Manager, to announce the WWE NXT UK brand. Michaels then appeared later to introduce the tournament finals.
The special will continue tomorrow at 3 PM ET/12 PM PT on the WWE Network.
.@TripleH takes some time to reflect on the success of last year's inaugural #WWEUKCT! pic.twitter.com/yiyjcNBKYE
— WWE UK Championship (@WWEUKCT) June 25, 2018
Are you ready for #NXTUK? #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/DicY2vNSN7
— WWE (@WWE) June 25, 2018
Are. You. READY?!?!@TripleH #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/Tlo6nlLtK6
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 25, 2018
#HBK @ShawnMichaels is HERE! #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/CKuXhEPhrQ
— WWE (@WWE) June 25, 2018
.@ShawnMichaels is excited to make NEW history! #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/OyZQI8J8M5
— WWE (@WWE) June 25, 2018
You simply can't deny the efforts of @Travis_BanksPW tonight. @TripleH #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/D4YJfZRYQ0
— WWE UK Championship (@WWEUKCT) June 25, 2018
Same time. Same place. #UKChampion @PeteDunneYxB will see YOU tomorrow, @ZackGibson01!#WWEUKCT @TripleH @ShawnMichaels pic.twitter.com/ydyYGDvKvP
— WWE (@WWE) June 25, 2018
👏 for Liverpool's #️⃣1️⃣! @ZackGibson01 #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/d1ciRSJBg9
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 25, 2018