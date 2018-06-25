Quantcast

 

Pics, Video of Triple H and Shawn Michaels at UK Championship Tournament

June 25, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Triple H and Shawn Michaels appeared during Monday’s UK Championship Tournament special on the WWE Network. You can see video below of the two appearing. Triple H came out alongside Johnny Saint, the new WWE UK General Manager, to announce the WWE NXT UK brand. Michaels then appeared later to introduce the tournament finals.

The special will continue tomorrow at 3 PM ET/12 PM PT on the WWE Network.

