– As noted, Alba Fyre joined the Secret Hervice for WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green last night on WWE SmackDown. She helped Chelsea Green retain her title against Michin in a Street Fight. In a WWE digital exclusive video, Byron Saxton attempted to find out what is going on. However, he was shut down by Piper Niven.

When Saxton asked about Alba Fyre joining the duo, Niven responded, “Shhh! That is classified information, Byron, all that you or anybody else needs to know is mission accomplished.” Fyre and Niven then escorted the United States Women’s Champion away.