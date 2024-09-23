PJ Black Reveals He’s Dealing With An Injury, Will Be Out Six Months

In an interview with Developmentally Speaking (via Fightful), PJ Black revealed that he is currently dealing with an injury that will keep him out of action for around six months. He did not disclose what the injury was.

He said: “I’m doing fantastic. Just going through some heavy recovery stuff, but other than that, I’m alright. This is probably the worst injury I’ve ever had. I’ve been wrestling for 27 years. This is the first time I’ve been injured in the ring, and it’s gonna be about six months or so, so we’ll see how that goes. I just got to put the time in.“