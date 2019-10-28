wrestling / News
Various News: Playing With Fire Videos, Vote For Evan Bourne’s EVOLVE Opponents
October 28, 2019 | Posted by
– Paramount released the following video promoting John Cena’s film “Playing With Fire.”
– Nickelodeon released the following exclusive sneak peak from the film.
– Fans can vote on Evan Bourne’s opponent for EVOLVE in November.
EVOLVE is Interactive!
We are letting you pick who Evan Bourne will wrestle when he is re-bourne in EVOLVE on 11/9 in Queens & 11/10 in Brooklyn.
Vote now and we'll release results at the beginning of #WWERaw
— EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) October 28, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Bobby Lashley Says He’s Received Vulgar Comments and ‘Death Threats’ Over Story With Lana, Believes President Trump Would Support Their Relationship
- Jordan Myles Calls Out Triple H, Vince McMahon Over T-Shirt Design’s Racial Connotation
- Impact Wrestling Taping Results Night Two from Windsor, Ontario, Canada (SPOILERS)
- Cody Says That Anthony Ogogo Will Be AEW’s First Developmental Project