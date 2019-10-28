wrestling / News

Various News: Playing With Fire Videos, Vote For Evan Bourne’s EVOLVE Opponents

October 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Playing With Fire John Cena

– Paramount released the following video promoting John Cena’s film “Playing With Fire.”

– Nickelodeon released the following exclusive sneak peak from the film.

– Fans can vote on Evan Bourne’s opponent for EVOLVE in November.

