WWE News: Playlist Looks at Becky Lynch & Besties vs. Damage CTRL, WWE 24: WrestleMania 38 Trailer
March 26, 2023 | Posted by
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at the six-woman tag team match set for WrestleMania 39. You can see the episode below, described as follows:
Look back at the rivalry between Becky Lynch, the legendary Lita and Trish Stratus, and Damage CTRL before their Six-Woman Tag Team Match at WrestleMania 39.
– WWE posted the following trailer for WWE 24: WrestleMania 38, which premieres tomorrow on Peacock and WWE Network:
