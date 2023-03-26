WWE News: Playlist Looks at Becky Lynch & Besties vs. Damage CTRL, WWE 24: WrestleMania 38 Trailer

– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at the six-woman tag team match set for WrestleMania 39. You can see the episode below, described as follows:

Look back at the rivalry between Becky Lynch, the legendary Lita and Trish Stratus, and Damage CTRL before their Six-Woman Tag Team Match at WrestleMania 39.

– WWE posted the following trailer for WWE 24: WrestleMania 38, which premieres tomorrow on Peacock and WWE Network: