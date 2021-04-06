Poppy Announced for Live Performance at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 2

– As previously reported, Nita Strauss is going to perform the National Anthem at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Now, Billboard has announced that Poppy is going to perform and debut a new song for Night 2 of NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver.

WWE executive Triple H commented on the news: “Music has always been such a big part of WWE. Music adds so much to the emotion of what it is we do and that connection has been there since the very beginning when you had the rock and wrestling connection with Cyndi Lauper as part of the WWE.”

Triple H added on the evolution of musical performances in WWE: “They were sort of just transactional at first. Like, ‘We want to use your song, pay us this much to use the song,’ and that was the end of it. But now bands are super collaborative because they need the platform and we want to work with them. Now it’s like, ‘Hey, how can we work together to make this big for you and to make it big for us?’ We have over a billion social media followers globally so the size and scope of WWE on every level can help these artists tremendously. When we work all together, it’s magic.”

Poppy’s live performance is slated for Thursday, April 8 for the show. Previously, Poppy performed for NXT in October 2019 and in February 2020 and again for Halloween Havoc.