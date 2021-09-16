wrestling / News
Possible Explanation on Why Bronson Rechsteiner Switched to Bron Breakker From Rex Steiner
September 16, 2021 | Posted by
– PWInsider has an update on WWE opting for the ring name of Bron Breakker for NXT 2.0, when it initially appeared he was going to use the ring name of Rex Steiner. As noted, WWE officials reportedly told announcers not to acknowledge Bron Breakker as the son of former WCW and WWE legend Rick Steiner.
PWInsider reports that a source stated that WWE likely chose the new nickname as the company wants to create and own the trademarks of all their talents’ ring names, which might possibly explain the switch from Rex Seiner. Bronson Rechsteiner signed with WWE earlier this year, joining the biggest classes of Performance Center recruits ever.
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Mentions Past Brawls With Brock Lesnar & Goldberg On AEW Dynamite
- Alexa Bliss Responds to Charlotte Flair Bikini Photo With Lilly Pic
- Adam Cole on How His Appearance at AEW All Out Was Kept a Secret, When He Made His Decision
- Big E on Receiving a Text From Ric Flair After His Title Win, What the Scene Was Like Backstage