Possible Explanation on Why Bronson Rechsteiner Switched to Bron Breakker From Rex Steiner

– PWInsider has an update on WWE opting for the ring name of Bron Breakker for NXT 2.0, when it initially appeared he was going to use the ring name of Rex Steiner. As noted, WWE officials reportedly told announcers not to acknowledge Bron Breakker as the son of former WCW and WWE legend Rick Steiner.

PWInsider reports that a source stated that WWE likely chose the new nickname as the company wants to create and own the trademarks of all their talents’ ring names, which might possibly explain the switch from Rex Seiner. Bronson Rechsteiner signed with WWE earlier this year, joining the biggest classes of Performance Center recruits ever.