Possible Reason Why NXT Is Not Part Of Survivor Series This Year

This year’s Survivor Series will be going back to the standard RAW vs. Smackdown format, after last year’s show also included NXT battling the other two brands. Instead, the black and yellow brand will be busy building to Takeover on December 6.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, one of the reasons is because Vince McMahon wants to keep the brands as separate as possible to prevent any more outbreaks of COVID-19. That’s the reason 205 Live stopped taping on Friday nights, to keep NXT talent away from Smackdown talent and risk both brands getting infected. WWE PPVs could be a problem but every outbreak so far started at the Performance Center.

It was also suggested that WWE doesn’t want to portray NXT as a brand on the level of RAW or Smackdown anymore. This could also be why there were no NXT talent in the draft. If a minor WWE shows loses to the competition, it’s different than if a major brand loses.