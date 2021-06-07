Possible Spoiler On Which Wrestlers Could Be Paired Up With Eva Marie

Eva Marie has been appearing in a series of vignettes on RAW as of late, promoting her upcoming return and the ‘Eva-Lution’ in WWE. According to a new report from WrestleVotes, she’s set to get some sort of muscle by her side. So far, the two names that have been discussed are NXT’s Mercedes Martinez and NXT UK’s Piper Niven.

Martinez very briefly was a part of the RAW roster last year when she was a member of Retribution. She was sent back to NXT, reportedly at her request.