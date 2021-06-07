wrestling / News
Possible Spoiler On Which Wrestlers Could Be Paired Up With Eva Marie
June 7, 2021 | Posted by
Eva Marie has been appearing in a series of vignettes on RAW as of late, promoting her upcoming return and the ‘Eva-Lution’ in WWE. According to a new report from WrestleVotes, she’s set to get some sort of muscle by her side. So far, the two names that have been discussed are NXT’s Mercedes Martinez and NXT UK’s Piper Niven.
Martinez very briefly was a part of the RAW roster last year when she was a member of Retribution. She was sent back to NXT, reportedly at her request.
Hearing the plans for Eva Marie’s return include her having a “muscle” of some sorts by her side. The two names I’ve heard most discussed to pair w/ her are Mercedes Martinez -OR- NXT UK star Piper Niven.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 7, 2021
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Remembers Meeting Robin Williams & Getting Superfly Splashed By Him
- Aleister Black Had New WWE Theme Song Coming, Shares Some Of It
- Police Seek Help In Identifying Man Who Stole From WWE ThunderDome
- Details On When Andrade El Idolo Met With Tony Khan, Note On His Contract Negotiations With AEW