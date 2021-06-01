wrestling / News

Eva Marie Denies Report She’s Not Returning to Wrestle

June 1, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Eva Marie RAW

As noted, a new vignette for Eva Marie debuted last night on Raw teasing her return. The new video shows footage of her practicing and training in the ring as well. It was previously reported by Fightful Select that WWE’s creative plan for Eva Marie was for her not to wrestle, but to use her to get another female talent over. Marie appeared to respond to that report yesterday in a message via Twitter, along with the video of the new vignette.

Marie wrote, “For the [clowns] who said I’m not coming back to wrestle! @wwe #EVALution #ALLEverything #WWERaw.” WWE has not yet announced when Eva Marie will be returning to the ring or Raw.

Additionally, Marie shared a number of other tweets last night hyping up her upcoming return, along with the term, EVALution trending again on social media. You can view those tweets and the new vignette that aired on Raw below.

