Possible Spoiler On Talent Expected At Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

A new report has a potential spoiler on an absent star at tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. PWInsider Elite (per Wrestling Inc reports that Alexa Bliss is expected at tonight’s show in Dayton, Ohio. It is not confirmed that she will be appearing on the show, but she is expected at the venue. Fightful Select also noted that Bliss is expected to return to the road imminently but has no confirmation on when she’ll return to TV.

Bliss returned to WWE TV at the Royal Rumble but has been absent since, which is believed to be at least in part because of possible involvement in the Wyatt Sicks storyline that has been paused due to Bo Dallas’ injury.