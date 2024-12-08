wrestling / News
Powerhouse Hobbs Confronts Konosuke Takeshita on AEW Collision, Wants International Title Match
During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Powerhouse Hobbs challenged Konosuke Takeshita to a future International title match. Hobbs noted that the Don Callis family forgot about him and he plans to take everything, including Takeshita’s title. Callis agreed that Hobbs deserved a shot, but said that Takeshita was “busy” with matches in Japan and Portugal. He said that he would “get back to” Hobbs about the challenge.
Powerhouse Hobbs wants a shot at the #AEW International Championship, but would Don Callis be willing to give it to him?
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@TrueWillieHobbs | @TheDonCallis | @Takesoup pic.twitter.com/hMH2alKQWV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 8, 2024
