Powerhouse Hobbs Confronts Konosuke Takeshita on AEW Collision, Wants International Title Match

December 7, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Powerhouse Hobbs challenged Konosuke Takeshita to a future International title match. Hobbs noted that the Don Callis family forgot about him and he plans to take everything, including Takeshita’s title. Callis agreed that Hobbs deserved a shot, but said that Takeshita was “busy” with matches in Japan and Portugal. He said that he would “get back to” Hobbs about the challenge.

