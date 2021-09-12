wrestling / News

PPW VII Results: Buddy Matthews Battles in Main Event, More

September 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Pennsylvania Premiere Wrestling held its latest show PPW VII on Saturday night at Signature Training Academy in Brodheadsville, Pennsylvania. You can see the full results below, per Fightful:

* PPW Heavyweight #1 Contendership Take Your Shot Battle Royal: Encore wins

* Brian Johnson def. Mr. James

* Mercedes Martinez def. Christina Marie and Rachael Ellering

* Moose def. Mike Orlando

* PPW Heavyweight Title Tournament Finals: Breaux Keller def. Joey Martinez to win the vacant title.

* Adena Steele, Dani Mo & Kaci Lennox def. Gia Miller, JC Storm & Valerie Verman

* Ace Austin def. KC Navarro and Nzo

* Bobby Fish def. Desean Pratt

* Afa Jr. & Caz XL def. Foxx Vinyer & Noah Kekoa

* Buddy Matthews def. Facade and JT Dunn

