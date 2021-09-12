PPW VII Results: Buddy Matthews Battles in Main Event, More

Pennsylvania Premiere Wrestling held its latest show PPW VII on Saturday night at Signature Training Academy in Brodheadsville, Pennsylvania. You can see the full results below, per Fightful:

* PPW Heavyweight #1 Contendership Take Your Shot Battle Royal: Encore wins

* Brian Johnson def. Mr. James

* Mercedes Martinez def. Christina Marie and Rachael Ellering

Mercedes Martinez Bobby Fish and Buddy Murphy made their first appearance post wwe at @PPWProWrestling @WWE_Murphy @theBobbyFish 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sAnFcuZR1t

* Moose def. Mike Orlando

* PPW Heavyweight Title Tournament Finals: Breaux Keller def. Joey Martinez to win the vacant title.

* Adena Steele, Dani Mo & Kaci Lennox def. Gia Miller, JC Storm & Valerie Verman

Same feels, different gear 💚😘 @1FACADE @theneonblondes #NeonSummer2021 #goNINJAgo Thank you @PW_Conquest & @PPWProWrestling for AMAZING events this weekend! pic.twitter.com/bTLry7cqTX

* Ace Austin def. KC Navarro and Nzo

* Bobby Fish def. Desean Pratt

* Afa Jr. & Caz XL def. Foxx Vinyer & Noah Kekoa

* Buddy Matthews def. Facade and JT Dunn

Look how freaking jacked @WWE_Murphy is looking at @PPWProWrestling 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/g64PAoWczH

Last night was incredible. Thank you for making it possible, PPW Nation! ❤️

Full results of the show can be found at this link: https://t.co/2eAfkH7wWl 👈

Tickets for our next show, Dirty Dancin’ are available now at https://t.co/v9v2vLEkbW 🕺 pic.twitter.com/GdHvOnaXmi

— PPW Entertainment (@PPWProWrestling) September 12, 2021