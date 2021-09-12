wrestling / News
PPW VII Results: Buddy Matthews Battles in Main Event, More
Pennsylvania Premiere Wrestling held its latest show PPW VII on Saturday night at Signature Training Academy in Brodheadsville, Pennsylvania. You can see the full results below, per Fightful:
* PPW Heavyweight #1 Contendership Take Your Shot Battle Royal: Encore wins
* Brian Johnson def. Mr. James
* Mercedes Martinez def. Christina Marie and Rachael Ellering
Mercedes Martinez Bobby Fish and Buddy Murphy made their first appearance post wwe at @PPWProWrestling @WWE_Murphy @theBobbyFish 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sAnFcuZR1t
— Soᥲᥕᥲx✨ (@Soawax_) September 12, 2021
* Moose def. Mike Orlando
* PPW Heavyweight Title Tournament Finals: Breaux Keller def. Joey Martinez to win the vacant title.
* Adena Steele, Dani Mo & Kaci Lennox def. Gia Miller, JC Storm & Valerie Verman
Same feels, different gear 💚😘@1FACADE @theneonblondes#NeonSummer2021 #goNINJAgo
Thank you @PW_Conquest & @PPWProWrestling for AMAZING events this weekend! pic.twitter.com/bTLry7cqTX
— Dani Mo (@realdanimo) September 12, 2021
* Ace Austin def. KC Navarro and Nzo
* Bobby Fish def. Desean Pratt
* Afa Jr. & Caz XL def. Foxx Vinyer & Noah Kekoa
Seeing @SamoanStorm & @TheCaZXL teaming together was DOPE. 🔥 @PPWProWrestling pic.twitter.com/K6o4hxqz0i
— 🇬🇷Vas💫 (@Vas_526) September 12, 2021
* Buddy Matthews def. Facade and JT Dunn
Look how freaking jacked @WWE_Murphy is looking at @PPWProWrestling 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/g64PAoWczH
— Chris Van Vliet (@ChrisVanVliet) September 12, 2021
Last night was incredible. Thank you for making it possible, PPW Nation! ❤️
Full results of the show can be found at this link: https://t.co/2eAfkH7wWl 👈
Tickets for our next show, Dirty Dancin’ are available now at https://t.co/v9v2vLEkbW 🕺 pic.twitter.com/GdHvOnaXmi
— PPW Entertainment (@PPWProWrestling) September 12, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Optimism Backstage In WWE Following Last Night’s Smackdown Taping
- WWE Also Quietly Shut Down Its UK Company, More Details On End of Japan Company
- Backstage Update on When Bray Wyatt Could Debut in AEW or Impact Wrestling
- More Backstage Details on WWE’s Negotiations With Bryan Danielson, Giving Him Permission to Work the G1 Climax