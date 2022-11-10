Pre-Sales For Three Future AEW Tapings Happening Now

All Elite Wrestling has three pre-sales happening today for future TV tapings of Dynamite, Rampage and Battle of the Belts.

January 6, 2023: AEW Rampage and Battle of the Belts V in Portland, Oregon at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Use the code BOTB5PO here.

January 18, 2023: AEW Dynamite and Rampage in Fresno, CA at The Save Mart Center. Use the code RICO96D here.

January 25, 2023: AEW Dynamite and Rampage in Lexington, Kentucky at the Rupp Arena. Use the code STBOR14 here.