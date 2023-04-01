Pre-Show Notes For Wrestlemania Saturday, Including Possible Spoilers

Fightful Select has several backstage notes ahead of tonight’s WWE Wrestlemania Saturday, which could include several spoilers.

– It was noted that there are “secretive” segment assignments for members of the staff and not even the staff were given exact details.

– Special entrances were pitched for Dominik Mysterio for tonight.

– The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy was sent to SoFi Stadium today and will be used for an entrance. This likely means Bobby Lashley will be on the show.

– Shotzi’s tank at SoFi Stadium for her entrance.

– Props for Xavier Woods were also sent in, even though he is not advertised for a match or segment.

– WWE talent have not been told about any involvement of Vince McMahon at Wrestlemania, or if he will attend. They expect him to be there and backstage.

– There’s been no update on whether or not Jay White will be at the show. When asked, sources wouldn’t confirm or deny, and simply said that the show was “written and done a long time ago.”

– The idea that Steve Austin could appear has been “picking up traction” backstage, but has not been confirmed.