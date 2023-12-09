Pre-Trial Date Set For BJ Whitmer’s Domestic Violence Charges, Alleged Victim Speaks Out

A pre-trial date is set in BJ Whitmer’s case on charges of domestic violence, with the alleged victim recently speaking out about the matter. As reported, Whitmer was arrested on charges of strangulation and second-degree burglary in June of this year, which resulted in his immediate termination from AEW where he was working as a producer. The alleged victim had previously chosen to remain anonymous, but she has now come out and revealed herself to be Jamie Hawn. Hawn spoke with FOX 19 News in Boone County, Kentucky about the assault and why she decided to stay quiet initially.

Hawn told the outlet that she understands why survivors of domestic assault choose to remain quiet, noting, “It’s physically altering when you’re having to make sure that your voice is being heard and if you don’t attend (court) and you put yourself in this vulnerable environment, it’s very possible that things won’t get mentioned to get that justice.”

Hawn said that the legal process has been daunting for her and she she has been cooperating with the defense team even as her character has been questioned and noted that even with evidence, she has had to repeatedly proven what happened. She noted, “Whether I feel safe or not – the ability to move forward from this? I can’t move forward because now I’m going backward about things that have nothing to do with what happened that day.”

According to the report, Whitmer appeared in court on Wednesday where a pre-trial date was set for January 3rd, 2024.