President Of The CW Network Stepping Down

The president of The CW Network is stepping down from his position. Deadline reports that Dennis Miller is exiting his position of The CW president after two years. The report notes that Brad Schwartz, president of CW Entertainment, is expected to succeed him. Rumors of Millers’ exit had been circulating for a couple of weeks.

The news comes shortly after WWE NXT made its official move to the CW at the start of the motion. Schwartz is the former head of Pop TV and brought TNA to that network. Schwartz has overseen the network’s entertainment slate as they’ve leaned more into live sports deals such as ACC football and basketball, plus LIV Golf.