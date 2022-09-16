wrestling / News
Press Conference Reportedly Set For Tomorrow Featuring Roman Reigns, Logan Paul
September 16, 2022 | Posted by
WWE reportedly has big plans for Logan Paul, with a press conference featuring Paul and Roman Reigns set for tomorrow. Dave Meltzer reports on F4W Online that a press conference will take place Saturday in Las Vegas, which will announce that Paul will face Reigns At WWE Crown Jewel on November 5th. The match will headline the PPV.
Paul is set to appear on tonight’s Smackdown and is teasing a “massive announcement.” Triple H invited Paul to Smackdown to “allow our Superstars to ‘handle’ their issues with one another.”
Crown Jewel will be the latest WWE PPV in Saudi Arabia and will air on Peacock and WWE Network.
