Triple H Extends Invite to Logan Paul for SmackDown to ‘Handle’ Issues With Roman Reigns

– WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently joined social media influencer and WWE talent Logan Paul this week on his Impaulsive podcast. After the episode was released, Roman Reigns noted that he brought relevancy to Logan Paul’s show, asking his advocate Paul Heyman to handle Paul. It only escalated from there, and now Triple H wants the two to settle their differences on SmackDown tomorrow.

Reigns initially tweeted, “I bless the world and bring the Island of Relevancy to your show. You and your boys acknowledge me and as soon as I’m gone you run your mouth?! Wiseman, handle him. @HeymanHustle”

Reigns’ advocate, Paul Heyman, later responded, “@WWERomanReigns I am in receipt of your command, and I shall indeed bestow upon @LoganPaul the wisdom he so desperately lacks. My #TribalChief, please consider this HANDLED!” Paul then responded to Heyman, writing, “Exactly how do you plan on handling me?”

This led to WWE CCO Triple H extending an invite to Logan Paul for tomorrow on WWE SmackDown, so Reigns and Paul can handle their issues in person. Triple H wrote, “…It just so happens I have a globally televised platform to allow our Superstars to ‘handle’ their issues with one another … consider this an invite for #Smackdown tomorrow night!”

Logan Paul signed a contract with WWE earlier this summer. He later competed in a one-on-one match against The Miz at SummerSlam 2022 in July in a winning effort.

