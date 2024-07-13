wrestling / News

Prestige Combat Clash PDX Results: Athena Returns To The Ring, Motor City Machine Guns Fight

July 13, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Prestige Wrestling 7-12-24 Image Credit: Prestige Wrestling

Prestige Wrestling held their event Prestige Combat Clash PDX last night at the Viking Pavilion in Portland, Oregon. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Amira def. Kylie Rae
* Chris Sabin def. Alex Shelley
* Danhausen def. Drexl
* Shelton Benjamin def. Mike Santana
* Six Way Scramble Match: JAIDEN def. BK Westbrook and LaBron Kozone and Sonico and Starboy Charlie and Titus Alexander
* Amazing Red def. Lio Rush
* Athena def. Masha Slamovich
* Roderick Strong def. Timothy Thatcher
* Prestige Tag Team Title Four Way Match: Sinner And Saint (Judas Icarus & Travis Williams) (c) def. C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) and Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) and MxM (Mansoor & Mason Madden)
* Prestige Title Street Fight: Alan Angels (c) def. Evil Uno

