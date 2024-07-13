wrestling / News
Prestige Combat Clash PDX Results: Athena Returns To The Ring, Motor City Machine Guns Fight
Prestige Wrestling held their event Prestige Combat Clash PDX last night at the Viking Pavilion in Portland, Oregon. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Amira def. Kylie Rae
* Chris Sabin def. Alex Shelley
* Danhausen def. Drexl
* Shelton Benjamin def. Mike Santana
* Six Way Scramble Match: JAIDEN def. BK Westbrook and LaBron Kozone and Sonico and Starboy Charlie and Titus Alexander
* Amazing Red def. Lio Rush
* Athena def. Masha Slamovich
* Roderick Strong def. Timothy Thatcher
* Prestige Tag Team Title Four Way Match: Sinner And Saint (Judas Icarus & Travis Williams) (c) def. C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) and Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) and MxM (Mansoor & Mason Madden)
* Prestige Title Street Fight: Alan Angels (c) def. Evil Uno
