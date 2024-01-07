wrestling / News
Prestige Wrestling Roseland 7 Results 01.05.24: Skye Blue, Nick Wayne, Alex Shelley, Sami Callihan, More
Prestige Wrestling Roseland 7 took over the Roseland theatre in Portland, Oregon. This January 5th event was broadcasted via IWTV. Full results, courtesy of Cagematch, are below.
* Sinner And Saint (Judas Icarus & Travis Williams) defeated C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) to win the Prestige Tag Team Titles
* Skye Blue defeated Liiza Hall
* Jordan Cruz defeated JAIDEN
* Lio Rush defeated Samuray del Sol
* Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) defeated WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake)
* Drexl defeated Amira in a Rose City Death Match
* Sonico defeated Sami Callihan
* Timothy Thatcher defeated Josh Alexander
* Willow Nightingale defeated Sandra Moone
* Alex Shelley defeated Alan Angels, Chris Sabin, Kevin Blackwood, and Nick Wayne to retain the Prestige Title
.@Skyebyee loves streamers #PrestigeRoseland pic.twitter.com/2lOeU2nj0j
— Karnage (@Karnage312) January 6, 2024
😳 @Skyebyee #PrestigeRoseland pic.twitter.com/yqw1AB05ky
— Karnage (@Karnage312) January 6, 2024
🖕🏾 @Skyebyee #PrestigeRoseland pic.twitter.com/YStP2eYh3g
— Karnage (@Karnage312) January 6, 2024
#AndStill Prestige Wrestling World Champion…@AlexShelley313 #PrestigeRoseland pic.twitter.com/9hM0eBPRz1
— Prestige Wrestling (@WrestlePrestige) January 6, 2024
…that's where it went wrong#PrestigeRoseland pic.twitter.com/lN0C6C31Cm
— J A I D E N (@ThisIsJAIDEN) January 6, 2024
NOT THE GODDAMN LEMON JUICE ON TO THE WOUND #PrestigeRoseland @thedevildrexl pic.twitter.com/FsngU3Qjj1
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) January 6, 2024