Prestige Wrestling Roseland 7 Results 01.05.24: Skye Blue, Nick Wayne, Alex Shelley, Sami Callihan, More

Prestige Wrestling Roseland 7 took over the Roseland theatre in Portland, Oregon. This January 5th event was broadcasted via IWTV. Full results, courtesy of Cagematch, are below.

* Sinner And Saint (Judas Icarus & Travis Williams) defeated C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) to win the Prestige Tag Team Titles

* Skye Blue defeated Liiza Hall

* Jordan Cruz defeated JAIDEN

* Lio Rush defeated Samuray del Sol

* Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) defeated WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake)

* Drexl defeated Amira in a Rose City Death Match

* Sonico defeated Sami Callihan

* Timothy Thatcher defeated Josh Alexander

* Willow Nightingale defeated Sandra Moone

* Alex Shelley defeated Alan Angels, Chris Sabin, Kevin Blackwood, and Nick Wayne to retain the Prestige Title