Preston Vance Says He’s Taking Independent Bookings

Preston Vance is taking indie bookings, as he announced on social media. The AEW star posted to his Twitter account noting that he will begin accepting indie bookings and hopes to represent AEW while facing the best talent in the world.

Vance wrote:

“Looking to do independent promotions around the world. Ever since getting signed 4 years ago I have taken a hiatus from indy bookings. I am now taking indy bookings. I want to represent AEW while facing the best the world has to offer. #AEW #StillHandPicked”

Vance has been with AEW since early 2020. His most recent match was a loss to RUSH on the August 10th episode of AEW Collision.