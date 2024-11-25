Preston Vance Wants To Work Every Show In AEW & ROH, Main Goal Is TNT Title

Preston Vance says that his main goal in AEW and ROH is to win the TNT Championship. Vance is back with the promotion working on ROH TV, and he spoke about his goals in an appearance on Casual Conversations with The Classic. You can check out the highlights below (h/t to Fightful):

On working as a singles wrestler: “I love doing singles stuff because for example, my entire time in AEW, I’ve always been part of a group, which is awesome because I love being part of a group. But also, to be on your own, it’s scary, but it makes you want to work more because you don’t have anyone to lean on, it’s just you. Where before, I had these people, like in Dark Order, I had Brodie [Lee], like, ‘Hey, man, what’s going on with us?’ Or RUSH. So now it’s like, this is all you, and I like that. It’s much harder, but it forces you to work harder. So I love it. I love doing Ring of Honor stuff.”

On his goals in AEW and ROH: “I want to do every show. I’m not picky. I want to do Ring of Honor, Collision, Dynamite, Rampage, literally everything. I love AEW. I think it’s awesome what Tony [Khan] has built, and it’s so good for wrestling fans and wrestlers as well. I’m very grateful for Tony, he’s an amazing boss. I really do like doing Ring of Honor because I never really was a Ring of Honor fan growing up because I didn’t know what it was. Now when I go back and look at Ring of Honor stuff, I’m like, man, this is awesome. I would love to do something with Mark Briscoe for the ROH Title because it’s the ROH Title, and Mark Briscoe’s the man. That’s one thing I would love to check off the bucket list.

“I would love to, my main goal, I’ve said this on every title for the past three years, it’s the TNT Title. That’s simply an ode to Brodie. So I think that’s number one and always will be number one to me. That’s the most important title, just knowing how I got here was because of Brodie. So I think it’d be a cool story that kind of came full circle.”