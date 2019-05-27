wrestling / News
Preview For Tonight’s Episode of RAW: Brock Lesnar Expected To Make MITB Decision
WWE has revealed the following preview for tonight’s episode of RAW, which takes place at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Here are the bullet points:
* Brock Lesnar to announce blockbuster decision
* Future of the United States Championship to be addressed
* 24/7 Championship chaos continues
* Who will be Becky Lynch’s next challenge?
