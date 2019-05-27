wrestling / News

Preview For Tonight’s Episode of RAW: Brock Lesnar Expected To Make MITB Decision

May 27, 2019
Raw 5-20-19

WWE has revealed the following preview for tonight’s episode of RAW, which takes place at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Here are the bullet points:

* Brock Lesnar to announce blockbuster decision

* Future of the United States Championship to be addressed

* 24/7 Championship chaos continues

* Who will be Becky Lynch’s next challenge?

