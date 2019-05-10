wrestling / News
Various News: Preview For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, New Backstage Interviewer For ROH, Free Match Featuring Darby Allin
– Here’s the lineup for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling:
*Rob Van Dam vs. Ethan Page.
*OVE vs. Tommy Dreamer & X-Division Champion Rich Swann & Willie Mack & Fallah Bah.
*Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Madison Rayne.
*Impaxt Tag Team Champions LAX vs. Moose & Josh Alexander.
– ROH revealed a new backstage interviewer named Quinn McKay at this week’s War of the Worlds events.
New backstage #ROH correspondent @QuinnIt_ToWinIt with @darewolf333 after his big win in Buffalo tonight! pic.twitter.com/oL4o1cDAo0
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 9, 2019
#ROHWOTW🌎 @QuinnIt_ToWinIt backstage with #TheAllüre💋 pic.twitter.com/sIefJ47Xdw
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 9, 2019
#ROHWOTW 🌎 pic.twitter.com/ShTq7uZpU4
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 9, 2019
– Powerslam.TV has revealed a free match between Darby Allin and Mike Santiago from DEFY Wrestling.
