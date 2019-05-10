Various News: Preview For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, New Backstage Interviewer For ROH, Free Match Featuring Darby Allin

May 10, 2019 | Posted by

– Here’s the lineup for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling:

*Rob Van Dam vs. Ethan Page.

*OVE vs. Tommy Dreamer & X-Division Champion Rich Swann & Willie Mack & Fallah Bah.

*Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Madison Rayne.

*Impaxt Tag Team Champions LAX vs. Moose & Josh Alexander.

– ROH revealed a new backstage interviewer named Quinn McKay at this week’s War of the Worlds events.

– Powerslam.TV has revealed a free match between Darby Allin and Mike Santiago from DEFY Wrestling.