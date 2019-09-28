The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Previewing Week One Of The Wednesday Night War, ROH Death Before Dishonor Review

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 54. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka as the guys will preview week one of the Wednesday Night War, review ROH Death Before Dishonor 2019, and talk some potential WWE returns. The show is approximately 86-minutes long.

* Intro

* John Morrison Is Coming Back To WWE: 1:55

* CM Punk Rumored To Be Coming Back To WWE: 8:01

* ROH Death Before Dishonor Review: 21:55

* AEW Dynamite Preview 10.02.19: 57:45

* NXT on USA Preview 10.02.19: 1:13:57

