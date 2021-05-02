wrestling / News

Previews For Tonight’s Randy Savage Biography Special & WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures

May 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Randy Savage WWE Prime Time Wrestling 3-6-1989, WWE Network

– WWE’s latest Biography special and episode of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures air tonight on A&E, and previews for both are online. You can see the previews below for the episodes, described as follows:

* Biography: ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage

“Produced by Billy Corben and Alfred Spellman (“Cocaine Cowboys,” “Screwball,” ESPN 30 for 30 “The U”), “Biography: ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage” tells the larger-than-life story of one of the most colorful and charismatic Superstars to ever step foot inside the ring. With two WWE Championships, four WCW® World Championships and a 14-month reign as Intercontinental Champion, Savage became known for his famous catchphrases, larger-than-life personality and the enormous, flashy robes he wore into the ring.”

* WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures

“Jerry “The King” Lawler hunts all over the country for items related to his infamous match with Andy Kaufman; with his debut robe and crown on the wish list, “The King” must decide if WWE is worthy of obtaining his royal wardrobe.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Biography, Randy Savage, WWE's Most Wanted Treasures, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading