Previews For Tonight’s Randy Savage Biography Special & WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures
– WWE’s latest Biography special and episode of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures air tonight on A&E, and previews for both are online. You can see the previews below for the episodes, described as follows:
* Biography: ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage
“Produced by Billy Corben and Alfred Spellman (“Cocaine Cowboys,” “Screwball,” ESPN 30 for 30 “The U”), “Biography: ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage” tells the larger-than-life story of one of the most colorful and charismatic Superstars to ever step foot inside the ring. With two WWE Championships, four WCW® World Championships and a 14-month reign as Intercontinental Champion, Savage became known for his famous catchphrases, larger-than-life personality and the enormous, flashy robes he wore into the ring.”
* WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures
“Jerry “The King” Lawler hunts all over the country for items related to his infamous match with Andy Kaufman; with his debut robe and crown on the wish list, “The King” must decide if WWE is worthy of obtaining his royal wardrobe.”
