– As previously reported, Karrion Kross and Scarlett have appeared to exit WWE after their contracts expired. With Kross potentially becoming a free agent, his talents are in high demand. Pro Wrestling Revolver posted a photo of Kross on its X account yesterday, with a hashtag reading, “#WeWantKross.” Also, former WWE Superstar Priscilla Kelly is campaigning for a mixed tag team match featuring her and her boyfriend, Zachary Wentz, against Karrion Kross and Scarlett.

Priscilla Kelly wrote in response to PWR, “@ZacharyWentz and I will gladly have a match with @realKILLERkross and @Lady_Scarlett13 😘” Wentz later responded to his girlfriend’s tweet, writing, “Absolutely.” You can view that exchange below.

Priscilla Kelly was released by WWE earlier this year.

