– During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo for Instinct Culture, AEW Tag Team Champions Private Party discussed their relationship with their longtime onscreen rivals, The Young Bucks, and why they are indebted to them. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Marq Quen on The Young Bucks: “I would say, to try to compare, you ever have that cool mom or that friend who has a cool mom, and you’re like, damn, they’re so cool? That’s what it’s like, from my perspective. These guys are our bosses, but they’re so cool, they’re so chill. They’re just so laid back. They’re great. I can’t give the Young Bucks as many flowers as I wish I can, but eventually the world is gonna give it to them.”

Isiah Kassidy on how The Young Bucks changed their lives: “The Young Bucks changed our lives. I will forever be in debt to them because of how much we owe them. The Young Bucks don’t get the credit that they deserve. If you really think about it, AEW would not be here without the Young Bucks. The Young Bucks literally changed hundreds of people’s lives. They made everybody’s lives better by providing them a job, providing them safety. You got really think about what the Young Bucks did to impact this business, and when I really think about it, I could be wrong, but I don’t know if there’s any other wrestlers that impacted the way we look at professional wrestling today.”

Kassidy on how The Young Bucks provided multiple jobs to wrestlers: “The Young Bucks provided multiple jobs, and like I said, it’s not only the Young Bucks, but it started with the Young Bucks and their YouTube channel. They changed my life, and not only that, they always went to bat for us, they always looked out for us, and the Young Bucks do not get the flowers that they deserve. People need to start really giving them their flowers because they’re gonna realize it when it’s too late.”

Kassidy on what he made sure to always tell the Bucks: “One thing I always made sure, whenever I saw the Young Bucks, I always made sure, I told them, ‘Thank you.’ We had a moment at All In, and I’m taking it all in, and I’m looking at the stadium, and I’m like, man, this is crazy, and when you think about it, it started with y’all. I was talking to Nick, I think it was Nick, he was like, ‘I probably won’t really realize this until I retire.’ They’re just super humble guys, and I’m grateful to have them in my life, and hopefully they get their flowers sooner than later because they deserve all of it and then some. Just super amazing guys, and I wish the best for them.”

After several years on the AEW roster, Private Party finally won their first AEW Tag Team Championships, beating The Young Bucks on AEW Fright Night Dynamite to win the titles. The tag champs are set to defend their recently won AEW Tag Team Titles later this month at AEW Full Gear 2024.

They will defend their titles in a Fatal 4-Way bout against The Outrunners, the House of Black’s Malakai Black and Brody King, and one more team to be decided. The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 23 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The card will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.