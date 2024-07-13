– Pro Wrestling NOAH held its DESTINATION 2024 earlier today at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. In the billed double-main event, WWE Superstar AJ Styles beat former GHC Heavyweight Champion Naomichi Marufuji. Also in the main event, Kaito Kiyomiya defended his GHC Heavyweight Championship against YOICHI. Below are some quick results from today’s show from NOAH’s website:

* Masa Kitamiya, Manabu Seiya, and Hiroki Inaba beat Takashi Sugiura, Kazuyuki Fujita, and Shuhei Taniguchi at 9:55.

* Shuji Kondo, Eita, and AKIRA beat Yoshinari Ogawa, Oiwa Ryoudaira, and Yu Owada at 12:00.

* Kenoh beat Yuji Nagata at 12:05.

* GLG (Jake Lee, Tadasuke & YO-HEY) beat GLG (Anthony Greene, Jack Morris & LJ Cleary) at 13:44.

* ZERO1 World Heavyweight Title Match: Go Shiozaki beat Akitoshi Saito (c) at 15:00 to win the title.

* GHC National Title Match: Ulka Sasaki beat HAYATA (c) at 12:05 to win the title.

* GHC Junior Heavyweight Title Match: AMAKUSA beat Daga (c) at 16:21 to become the new champion.

* El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. & Galeno Del Mal beat Alpha Wolf & Dragon Bane at 13:43.

* AJ Styles beat Naomichi Marufuji at 25:21.

* GHC Heavyweight Title Match: Kaito Kiyomiya (c) beat YOICHI at 25:31 to treain the title.

You can view some video highlights from the Pro Wrestling NOAH event, including Styles vs. Marufuji below:



