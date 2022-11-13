– According to a report by Fightful Select there was a messy incident over the weekend were a promoter allegedly stiffed wrestlers on their pay for a scheduled New Evolution Wrestling event scheduled for November 12 at The Big Event in New York City. Wrestlers slated to appear at the event included Ultimo Dragon, Josh Alexander, Alberto El Patron (aka Alberto Del Rio), and Pro Wrestling NOAH wrestlers Katsuhiko Nakajima and Naomichi Marufuji.

During the show, several wrestlers were reportedly told the promoter of the event did not have any money and that would not be paid. After receiving the message, talent then located the promoter who claimed to have a medical emergency and left to go to the hospital. The promoter then reportedly left all the money made from the signings to split between the wrestlers who were there.

Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander reportedly physically chased down and then counted all the money to ensure that the audience in attendance were at least able to see Ultimate Dragon and the NOAH talent work the event. The event then reportedly came up short by $14,000 of paying what the talent was owed.

Ultimately, the wrestlers did stay to work a six-man tag match that ended up featuring Josh Alexander, Ricardo Rodriguez, and Alberto El Patron vs. Ultimo Dragon, Katsuhiko Nakajima, and Naomichi Marufuji. The match was originally advertised as Rodriguez and El Patron vs. Ultimo Dragon and Marufuji. Alexander was originally scheduled to face Nakajima in a singles contest.

After the match, El Patron got on the mic and cut a promo, saying no one was getting paid, which was inaccurate, and that no one was getting near what they were owed. Some talent stayed to sign some free 8x10s in order to help the crowd.

Fightful Select also notes that none of the Pro Wrestling NOAH talents were paid, and the company will have to pursue payment later on. Despite not receiving their payments for working the show, Nakajima, Marufuji, and Ultimo Dragon all reportedly worked very hard and put on a good performance for the fans in attendance.

It’s said that the promoter of the event insisted fans who attend the card to pay him via Venmo, PayPal, or the Cash app, and that there was no point of purchase for tickets for the event.